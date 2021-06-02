GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Nomura raised GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

GOTU opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. GSX Techedu has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $149.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of -1.28.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

