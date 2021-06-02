GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $355,000 Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

NYSE:WAL opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.30. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

