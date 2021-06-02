GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 4,810 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,855,000 after acquiring an additional 296,406 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,958,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,645,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 652,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 569,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,334.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,137,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

