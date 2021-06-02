GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 16,870 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 184.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 749,850 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 52,698 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after purchasing an additional 309,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.04.

KEY stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

