GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,174,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,383,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

X stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

