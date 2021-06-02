GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 19,633 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,174,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECPG opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

