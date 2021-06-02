GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $329,000 in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 37.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,390,000 after purchasing an additional 723,728 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,451 shares of company stock worth $15,788,773. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.27, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

