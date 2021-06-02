GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $343,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,572,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $339.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.51 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

