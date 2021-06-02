Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Grenke stock opened at €37.77 ($44.44) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.99, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Grenke has a 12-month low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a 12-month high of €81.75 ($96.18). The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 20.16.

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

