Graham (NYSE:GHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graham had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Graham stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.93 million, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.84. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26.

Get Graham alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Graham’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $223,440.00. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.