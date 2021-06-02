Graham (NYSE:GHM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graham had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

GHM stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. Graham has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.26.

Get Graham alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.14%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,000 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $223,440.00. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.