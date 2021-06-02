Graft (GRFT) One Day Volume Hits $22,364.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a total market cap of $242,705.75 and $22,364.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graft has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.73 or 0.00782806 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002972 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.