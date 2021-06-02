Gourmet Galaxy Tops 1-Day Volume of $957,898.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and $957,898.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00003512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00083852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00021405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.80 or 0.01018345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.12 or 0.09771862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00092105 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

