Golem (GLM) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Golem coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a total market capitalization of $319.35 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Golem has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00083019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00020971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.60 or 0.01037442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.99 or 0.09721337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00052606 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (GLM) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

