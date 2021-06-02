Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Globant by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of GLOB opened at $213.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.01. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $130.92 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.