Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII) Trading Down 1.8%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) shares dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 115,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 470,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

About Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII)

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in various clean-tech and environmentally friendly technologies, and intellectual properties in the areas of hazardous waste destruction, energetic materials, chemical recycling processes, and coal gasification.

