Glitch Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.31 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, Glitch has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Glitch has a market cap of $52.61 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00067395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.18 or 0.00281945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00188512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.16 or 0.01054547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,740.74 or 1.00210276 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00033254 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 71,938,723 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

