Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.83 Million

Analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to post $14.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.75 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $10.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $60.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.91 million to $64.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $66.08 million, with estimates ranging from $64.57 million to $67.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GAIN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of GAIN opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a market cap of $474.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.52. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 121.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 9.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 268,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

