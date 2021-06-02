Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.28

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.28 and last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

