Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Brokerages expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to announce sales of $80,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Geron reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full year sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Geron.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

GERN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. Geron has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Geron by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98,632 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,024,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 435,807 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geron (GERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.