Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Up to $23.08

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.08, but opened at $24.54. Genius Sports shares last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 2,810 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GENI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

