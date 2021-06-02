Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.87 million-$95.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.31 million.

Shares of NASDAQ GTH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,423. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.58. Genetron has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51.

Get Genetron alerts:

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative net margin of 666.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.