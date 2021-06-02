General Motors (NYSE:GM) is MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s 6th Largest Position

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,698,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 478,880 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 1.7% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $212,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

