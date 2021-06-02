FY2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Boosted by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $10.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.83. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$133.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$132.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$134.06.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$125.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$179.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$118.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$89.11 and a 1 year high of C$126.90.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total value of C$68,879.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$303,785.84. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total transaction of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$677,114.03. Insiders have sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430 over the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

