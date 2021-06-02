Function X Market Capitalization Tops $141.74 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $141.74 million and $532,792.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,595.54 or 1.00196380 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00038571 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012817 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00084338 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000855 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005487 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000137 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars.
