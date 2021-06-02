Function X Market Capitalization Tops $141.74 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $141.74 million and $532,792.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,595.54 or 1.00196380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00038571 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012817 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00084338 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 358,931,814 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

