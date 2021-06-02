Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the April 29th total of 908,700 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 164,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 43,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BHAT opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

