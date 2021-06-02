fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,100,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the April 29th total of 18,010,000 shares. Approximately 21.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Shares of FUBO traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,997,850. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.11. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,768,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $21,362,000. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

