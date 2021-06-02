FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Up 27.3% in May

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the April 29th total of 49,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FRP by 155.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of FRP by 90.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRP stock opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.71. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 162.22%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

