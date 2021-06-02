Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.850-3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.67.

FELE traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $84.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,198. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.02. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,970 shares of company stock valued at $972,441 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

