Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $26.81 on Monday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $150.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Carrig acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,114,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $420,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

