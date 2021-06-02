Forsta AP Fonden Sells 1,700 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 18.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,638,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 228.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 42,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,027,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.06.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,941,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,536 shares of company stock worth $24,460,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $282.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.