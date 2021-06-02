Forsta AP Fonden Sells 16,000 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Zoetis stock opened at $174.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.26. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.40 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

