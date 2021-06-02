Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $16,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after purchasing an additional 483,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,960,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,168,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,043,000 after purchasing an additional 109,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive stock opened at $99.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.53. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

