Forsta AP Fonden Has $13.21 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 27,865.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,503 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CSX by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CSX by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $100.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.32. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

