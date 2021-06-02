Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management stock opened at $140.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,078. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

