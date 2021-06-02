Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,873,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FCSMF opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Focus Graphite has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
