FOAM (FOAM) Price Reaches $0.0405 on Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, FOAM has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. FOAM has a total market cap of $12.82 million and approximately $13,733.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00083953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00021046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.01047929 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.75 or 0.09734270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00052801 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,515,058 coins. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.