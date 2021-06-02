FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the April 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors owned about 0.35% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.91. 10,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,452. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.