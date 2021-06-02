Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FSBC opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.61.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.