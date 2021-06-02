Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Lifted by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.1% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $39,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 89.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

