FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

