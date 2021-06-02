First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Up 46.6% in May

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the April 29th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of FYT stock opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.46.

