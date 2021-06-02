First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 970,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,785,000 after purchasing an additional 272,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 945.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 514,689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after buying an additional 191,980 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,916,000.

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.41. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $79.31.

