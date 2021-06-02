First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.43

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 261396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get First Busey alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.48.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First Busey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Busey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.