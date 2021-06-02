FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,076 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FireEye by 7,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

In related news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,705,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,894,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.12.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

