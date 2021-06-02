FinVolution Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,064 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,202% compared to the average daily volume of 773 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 87,618 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FINV traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. 38,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,654. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.98 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 26.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

