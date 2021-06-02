FintruX Network (FTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.26 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $1,645.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00082636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00021430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.14 or 0.01036369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,646.77 or 0.09589079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052657 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

