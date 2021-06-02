Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the April 29th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FINGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Finning International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07. Finning International has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.6779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.