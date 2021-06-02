Financial Survey: Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) vs. Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Danske Bank A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Danske Bank A/S and Pioneer Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danske Bank A/S 1 5 1 0 2.00 Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and Pioneer Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danske Bank A/S $6.49 billion 2.50 $703.03 million N/A N/A Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Dividends

Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Volatility and Risk

Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danske Bank A/S 19.64% 5.74% 0.24% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Danske Bank A/S beats Pioneer Bankshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services. It also provides wealth and asset management, pension savings, and insurance solutions, including life, health, and accident; and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, as well as trades in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Baltics, Germany, and Poland. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and cash management services. In addition, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services, as well as insurance products and services. It operates branch offices in Stanley, Luray, Shenandoah, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Charlottesville, and Ruckersville. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

