Financial Review: Patria Investments (PAX) versus The Competition

Patria Investments (NYSE: PAX) is one of 70 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Patria Investments to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Patria Investments and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Patria Investments
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2.67
|Patria Investments Competitors
|639
|2923
|3083
|115
|2.40
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Patria Investments and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Patria Investments
|$115.00 million
|$62.21 million
|32.27
|Patria Investments Competitors
|$2.42 billion
|$240.82 million
|18.65
Patria Investments’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Patria Investments is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
49.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Patria Investments and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Patria Investments
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Patria Investments Competitors
|33.95%
|33.03%
|12.44%
Summary
Patria Investments competitors beat Patria Investments on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
About Patria Investments
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
