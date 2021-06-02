Financial Review: Patria Investments (PAX) versus The Competition

Patria Investments (NYSE: PAX) is one of 70 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Patria Investments to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Patria Investments and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67 Patria Investments Competitors 639 2923 3083 115 2.40

Patria Investments currently has a consensus price target of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 42.03%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential downside of 4.28%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patria Investments and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $115.00 million $62.21 million 32.27 Patria Investments Competitors $2.42 billion $240.82 million 18.65

Patria Investments’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Patria Investments is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A Patria Investments Competitors 33.95% 33.03% 12.44%

Summary

Patria Investments competitors beat Patria Investments on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

